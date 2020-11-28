Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 251,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 191,475 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

