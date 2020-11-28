Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.26 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $207.55 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00169916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00959384 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00219368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,229,794,671 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

