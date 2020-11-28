HeroNode Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $75,311.88 and approximately $5.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Token Store. In the last week, HeroNode has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, LBank, Bilaxy and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

