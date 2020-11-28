Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Increased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 681.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 1,225,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

