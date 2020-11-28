High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE:HLF opened at C$11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.54 million and a P/E ratio of 22.01. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$45,190.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,040.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

