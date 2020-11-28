High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of HLF stock opened at C$11.84 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$5.19 and a 52-week high of C$11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.54 million and a PE ratio of 22.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.78.

In other news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$45,190.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at C$35,040.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

