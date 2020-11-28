Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HKMPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Barclays upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

