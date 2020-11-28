HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HQI stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,633.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,971 shares in the company, valued at $557,884.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in providing temporary staffing services. It also provides on-demand labor solutions in the light industrial and blue-collar segments of the staffing industry. The firm trades under HireQuest Direct and HireQuest brands.The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

