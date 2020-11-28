HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:HQI opened at $9.28 on Friday. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,633.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,884.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in providing temporary staffing services. It also provides on-demand labor solutions in the light industrial and blue-collar segments of the staffing industry. The firm trades under HireQuest Direct and HireQuest brands.The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

