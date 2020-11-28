Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $221.00 at Robert W. Baird

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $221.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.56.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

