Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Melius raised Howmet Aerospace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

