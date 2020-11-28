HSBC Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYG. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

