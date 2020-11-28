Huami (NYSE:HMI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $14.90 target price on the stock.

NYSE:HMI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $755.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 17.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Huami by 8,130.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huami by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Huami by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

