HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $445.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.27.

NYSE HUBS opened at $396.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.84. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $396.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.24 and a beta of 1.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,099. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $19,893,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

