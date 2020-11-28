Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $26.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.87. 495,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,037. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

