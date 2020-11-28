Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,947,000 after buying an additional 2,781,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 2,402,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,574,000 after buying an additional 1,127,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

HBAN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 3,931,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,034,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

