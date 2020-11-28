HyperDAO (HDAO) One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00027974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00168836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00959683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00278580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00482384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00173768 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,403,087 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

