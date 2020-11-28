HyperExchange (HX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $630,455.46 and approximately $10.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00169916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00959384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00219368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00483209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00173499 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

