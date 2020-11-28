IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.39% of IAA worth $27,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IAA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 123,527 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $2,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,340. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

