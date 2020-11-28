IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.