ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $239.48 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $239.48 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,506,481 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

