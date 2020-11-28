ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,722. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average of $188.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,267,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,467,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 169.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 119,393 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 37.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

