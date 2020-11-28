Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $212.23 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

