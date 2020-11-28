Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of -32.36. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $41,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 911.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,623 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Immunovant by 29.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 53.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $26,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

