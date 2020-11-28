Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $395.91

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.91 and traded as high as $427.50. Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) shares last traded at $423.00, with a volume of 397,090 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $884.49 million and a PE ratio of 58.85.

About Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

