Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 90.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 170.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 67,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

