Insider Buying: Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) Insider Buys £19,969.11 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) insider Sarah Mace acquired 9,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,969.11 ($26,089.77).

Shares of PGH opened at GBX 201.36 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 407.20 ($5.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 267.89.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

