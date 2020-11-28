Insider Selling: IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) Insider Sells £85,800 in Stock

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) insider Elaine Bond sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.47), for a total value of £85,800 ($112,098.25).

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) stock opened at GBX 595 ($7.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 457.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 489.10. IG Design Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) in a report on Tuesday.

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

