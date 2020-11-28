Insolar Achieves Market Capitalization of $196,454.36 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $196,454.36 and approximately $101,767.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

