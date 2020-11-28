Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.77

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $2.91. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 379,376 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

