Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus downgraded Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. Integer has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Integer by 48.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 398.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

