Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of IART opened at $55.62 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after buying an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after buying an additional 165,780 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 614,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.