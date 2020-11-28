Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 15,921,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690,695. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

