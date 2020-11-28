International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $124.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

