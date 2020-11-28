International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after buying an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 688,057 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,604,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.69. 920,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,147. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

