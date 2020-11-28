Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.13 ($2.51).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

