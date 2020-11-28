Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

