Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.59

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and traded as high as $129.46. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $129.46, with a volume of 15,965 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 215.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

