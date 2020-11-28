Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$2.45 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IVQ.U has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Invesque from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of IVQ.U opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.17. Invesque has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

