Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Price Target Raised to GBX 212

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:INVP opened at GBX 189.75 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.58. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 122.55 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 464.30 ($6.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Investec Group (INVP.L) Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

