iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

IYR opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

