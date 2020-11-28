J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JSAIY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.