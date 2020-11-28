Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (JWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.42 and a 1-year high of C$46.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.50 to C$42.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Catherine Potechin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$252,000.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

