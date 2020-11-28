Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (JWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$35.53 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.42 and a 12-month high of C$46.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.05.

In related news, Director Catherine Potechin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,000.

JWEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.50 to C$42.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

