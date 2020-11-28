JBF Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 838.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 82,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,745,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,120,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

