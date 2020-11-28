JBF Capital Inc. Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.59. 5,133,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,491,248. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $68,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $698,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,176 shares of company stock worth $11,352,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

