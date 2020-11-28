JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Trimmed by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170,289 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JD.com by 1,480.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,269 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 5,798,580 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,585,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Bank of America upgraded JD.com to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $89.41. 5,787,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,722,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

