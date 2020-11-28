Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €6.30 Price Target for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.28 ($7.38).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.00 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.90. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aroundtown SA has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.