JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,114,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 367,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 518,423 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 632,664 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.71 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft.

