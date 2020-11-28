John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $299.55

Shares of John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.55 and traded as high as $324.60. John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) shares last traded at $310.76, with a volume of 1,633,903 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 387.80 ($5.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 311.58.

In other John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) news, insider Ben Loomes acquired 30,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £84,411.45 ($110,284.10). Also, insider Philip Keller acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £89,700 ($117,193.62). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,994 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,587.

John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) Company Profile (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

